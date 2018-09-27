50 Cent Awarding Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix Winner $1 Million Prize

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson announced today (Thurs. September 27, 2018) that he and Bellator MMA reached an “extension agreement” together. The deal includes a new apparel line and integrating his new “Le Chemin du Roi” champagne into promotional events.

Also, the apparel line will feature Jackson’s “Get The Strap” catchphrase, which he reportedly sold to Viacom over the summer. Jackson also teased possibly managing fighters and pushing them into mainstream attention (via MMA Fighting):

“Bellator has a roster filled with some of the most charismatic athletes in the world,” Jackson said.

“As my relationship with Bellator deepens, you will see me moving into fighter management opportunities that will allow me to integrate top stars into both scripted and unscripted projects across the Viacom networks, as well as the other outlets I have access to.”

Jackson also said he’d re-invest a portion of his deal by offering a $1 million prize to the winner of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. The tournament kicks off this weekend with Douglas Lima and Andrey Koreshkov at Bellator 206.

What do you think of 50 Cent awarding the tournament winner $1 million?