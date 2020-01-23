6 Fights to Watch at Bellator 238: Budd vs. Cyborg

6 Anthony Taylor (5-5) vs. Chris Avila (6-8)

Taylor made his professional debut in Bellator. He actually fought the likes of Borics and James Gallagher before stepping away to sharpen his skills and get back on their roster, if only for one more fight to show how he’s grown. He has some history with Avila too from a backstage event last fall so while there is no real bad-blood, Avila’s losses are mostly decision which means he’s hard to put away. It could be a rough welcome back for Taylor but a great fight for fans to watch.

This card has two former UFC fighters making their debut along with plenty of other fights worth watching. Bellator 238 airs on DAZN Saturday night from The Forum in Inglewood, California and being the first event of 2020 for Bellator, it should come with some announcements for the rest of the year.