7 Takeaways From UFC 244

2 Kelvin Gastelum’s Street Magic

UFC weigh-ins lately can never seem to go on without some sort of controversy, or at least an opportunity to start some. While Jennifer Maia missed weight and had to forfeit 25% of her purse to Katlyn Chookagian, Kelvin Gastelum weighed in officially at 184 pounds, however, because his elbow touches his coach’s shoulder, some seemed to think that would make him lighter. Apparently, when it comes to weigh-ins in New York, towels and shoulder touching create levitation. Despite that, Darren Till was able to win so whatever Gastelum’s weight was, didn’t matter.

See the alleged elbow trick in the video below posted by Mike Heck.