7 Takeaways From UFC 245

7 “For as big as his mouth is, the guy can fight”

While Covington walked away the loser, he and Usman also won “Fight of the Night” bonuses. When UFC President Dana White was asked about Covington, he said, “For as big as his mouth is, the guy can fight.” With UFC 245 done, Covington does deserve some respect for not only fighting what was a close fight but doing so with a mangled jaw, fractured or not.

UFC 245 was a long card with three title fights and the prelims featured more things to take away from how the night went down. With Brandon Moreno’s win over Kai Kara-France and Punahele Soriano’s first-round knockout of Oskar Piechota, the future of the UFC looks to feature a lot more in 2020. It’s been a great 2019 for the UFC, White said as much during the post-fight press conference and that he’s looking forward to 2020.

What did you take away from the event?