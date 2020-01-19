7 Takeaways from UFC 246

7 Anywhere, anytime

The thing fans love most about Cerrone could likely be the thing that is responsible for his most recent losses. Fighting is a young person’s sport and Cerrone is not exactly old, but win or lose damage is taken in every fight and with little time between camps he is likely carrying wear-and-tear into the next match. In contrast, McGregor has been away for a year. A year to rest, reflect and heal to return to competition 100% seems to have worked out for McGregor. Maybe Cerrone could do well with some time off. We already know he won’t retire.

The UFC did pretty well in 2019 without Conor McGregor. Having him kick off the first event of 2020 with a win could make for a very interesting year for the UFC especially with fights to make in the future. During the broadcast, Joe Rogan said, “The King is back,” and he is supposed to fight at least two more times this year.

Which fights do you want to see following UFC 246?