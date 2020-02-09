7 Takeaways From UFC 247

7 What’s Next for Jones?

Does he move to heavyweight? Does he face Israel Adesanya? Or, maybe a rematch with Reyes makes sense but after defending the title yet again, Jones is holding all the cards right now. While he may be getting older and not finishing opponents as of late, there are plenty of fights down the road for Jones.

With UFC 247 out of the way, that has fans looking forward to the next big event with UFC 248 that has Israel Adesanya facing Yoel Romero. Should Adesanya defend his title, that could bring a potential superfight between him and Jones in the near future. Whatever the UFC has planned in 2020, so far they are off to a very good start.