7 Takeaways From UFC 248

7 All that’s left is Paulo Costa

Costa was sitting cageside for the fight, he felt neither man delivered and it might be hard to argue with him. Even during the post-fight presser UFC President Dana White said he believes that Costa will do the complete opposite of what either man did in the main event. Costa seemed to promise the same to the media at the post-fight press conference. But with events booked until July, fans might have to wait until the Fall or the end of the year to see what’s next at middleweight.

UFC 248 made for a solid card, even with a lackluster main event. With the third pay-per-view out of the way for 2020 and Khabib Nurmagomedov versus Tony Ferguson for UFC 249, so far the UFC is not doing too bad.

What did you take away from the event?