7 Takeaways From UFC 249

UFC 249, the first mixed martial arts pay-per-view event to air during a pandemic, had Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje face off for the interim lightweight title. Gaethje has held gold in mixed martial arts before, it was only a matter of time before he would stake his claim as one of the best lightweights in the UFC. Also, Henry Cejudo was able to derail the return of Dominick Cruz and retain his title, only to announce his retirement.

There was a lot to take away from UFC 249, especially since it was the first big event to happen during a pandemic. Here are a few things to take away from the event.