7 Takeaways from UFC 250

UFC 250 was the first mixed martial arts pay-per-view event to air from the UFC APEX. Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer fought for the featherweight crown in the main event that had Nunes further prove her dominance in the sport. There were some other notable finishes and it looks like the men’s bantamweight division will be correcting itself soon.

There was a lot to take away from UFC 250, and having it happen from the UFC’s home base in Las Vegas made it feel a little more normal in the world. Here are a few things to take away from the event.