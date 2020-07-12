7 Takeaways From UFC 251

7 And on the seventh day…

“Street Jesus” Jorge Masvidal entered the main event for UFC 251 as a last-minute replacement for Gilbert Burns. While a win would have made for a great story, the other story that came from this is that on six days’ notice, Masvidal went all five rounds, virtually unprepared and lost a decision. Would a full camp have made a difference? Maybe a rematch is in order to find out.

There’s obviously more to take away from this event with the low blows during the prelims, some very nice submission wins and all the possible match ups to make in the future. The UFC will hold a few more events from Abu Dhabi before heading back to Las Vegas, which is currently one of the states with spikes in coronavirus numbers but hopefully, things can keep moving forward when they return August.

What did you take away from the event?