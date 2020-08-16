Sunday, August 16, 2020

7 Takeaways From UFC 252

By Edward Carbajal
Stipe Miocic & Daniel Cormier (1)
Stipe Miocic & Daniel Cormier (Photo: Sam Wasson/Getty)

UFC 252 had the two, arguably, best heavyweights in MMA. Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier squared off and Miocic walked away from the victor. On top of the event occurring during a pandemic, the event also featured some fights that could dictate what’s to come in the bantamweight and women’s strawweight divisions. 

There was a lot to take away from UFC 252, and having it likely be the last fight of Cormier’s career makes the future of the heavyweight division very interesting. Here are a few things to take away from the event.

Oh, a press conference!

Fans and media were treated to the first press conference in Vegas since before the pandemic changed how fight week was done for the UFC. Travel restrictions and logistics likely made it difficult to do them up until now, so having one for what will likely be one of best heavyweight rivalries in UFC history was more than a welcome sight on fight week.

Kamaka vs. Kelly

This opening bout of the night deserves some attention. Kai Kamaka vs. Tony Kelly was a striker’s delight. Even with the low blow, the pacing of the bout was something worthy of being on the main card. While Kamaka walked away the victor, both he and Kelly will likely be getting called back.

Big vs. Small

A few times, not just with UFC 252 but as long as MMA has been around the size of the space the competitors engage has always been a hot topic. The cage in the UFC APEX is on the smaller side. Cruz said on the broadcast during the Burns vs. Pineda bout that it might be an issue for the main event. It did not seem like that was the case, but it is to each his own when it comes to what the two fighters competing prefer.

Welcome to the Chito Show

Marlon “Chito” Vera was an underdog in his bout against Sean O’Malley which might raise the question where oddsmakers get their odds from. Given Vera’s experience, the outcome should not be surprising, but O’Malley is still an evolving martial artist that has taken to MMA very well. Still, Vera was overlooked and with this win, he probably shouldn’t be.

Best two out of three

In a heavyweight competitive rivalry, this third time settled it all. For Cormier, it would have made for a great last fight to walk away as champion. However, Miocic has his own legacy to defend and he did, along with his title. There was an eye poke that happened on each end, but would it have made a difference? 

DC

Cormier, while upset being the consummate professional that he is, still did his post-fight interview. One thing that he said was that he had fought trilogy fights for titles and came out on the losing end of them. He cited it as more reason to retire, and while he did lose them he still had to win them first. He was champion of two divisions and before losing the titles, he did not do a bad job in the defenses he had. 

Bones wants to get heavy

Almost immediately after the UFC 252 main event, during the close of the pay-per-view light heavyweight champion Jon Jones chimed in with the following:

Along with Francis Ngannou who seems to want to be next in line, Jones added to his post saying, “I’m too fast, I’ll be too strong when the time is right and have way too much energy. Soon and very soon I’ll be considered the baddest man on this planet.” 

There’s nothing left for him to prove in his own division, so why not?

There’s obviously more to take away from this event than what is listed here. Some upsets and newcomers will likely be buzzing in the coming week, but what lies ahead for the heavyweight division after UFC 252 should be interesting.

Discussion: What did you take away from UFC 252?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

MMA

Video: UFC Boss Dana White Reacts To Horrifying Arm Break During Fight

UFC president Dana White had a priceless reaction to a nasty arm dislocation. On the 28th edition of Dana...
Read more
MMA

UFC 252 Results: Stipe Miocic Decisions Daniel Cormier

UFC 252 went down tonight (Sat. August 15, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have the results....
Read more
UFC

UFC 252 Highlights: Marlon Vera Smashes Injured Sean O’Malley

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera was an interesting matchup in the co-main event. The two fighters met in a...
Read more
Editorials

7 Takeaways From UFC 252

UFC 252 had the two, arguably, best heavyweights in MMA. Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier squared off and Miocic walked away from...
Read more
Editorials

UFC 252 Predictions: Miocic vs. Cormier

UFC 252 is upon us. The event will be held inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada tomorrow...
Read more

Latest MMA News

Editorials

7 Takeaways From UFC 252

UFC 252 had the two, arguably, best heavyweights in MMA. Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier squared off and Miocic walked away from...
Read more
UFC

Dana White ‘Would Love’ To Meet With Michael Chandler

Dana White is interested in meeting with Michael Chandler. Chandler has been the face of Bellator for years. He's...
Read more
UFC

Marlon Vera Says Sean O’Malley Stoppage Wasn’t Early: ‘He Was Out’

Marlon Vera doesn't believe the Sean O'Malley stoppage was early. In the co-main event of UFC 252, O'Malley was...
Read more
UFC

Daniel Cormier Stands By Retirement Plans After UFC 252 Loss

Daniel Cormier was looking to retire on top. In the main event of UFC 252, Cormier and Stipe Miocic...
Read more
UFC

UFC 252 Bonuses: Two Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC 252 bonuses have been released. The UFC 252 pay-per-view event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier At UFC 252

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier brought fantastic performances in their fight to end the trilogy.  The showdown served as...
Read more
UFC

UFC 252 Highlights: Stipe Miocic Outpoints Daniel Cormier In Trilogy

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier was a slugfest in the main event of the UFC’s latest event. The two...
Read more
UFC

UFC 252 Highlights: Marlon Vera Smashes Injured Sean O’Malley

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera was an interesting matchup in the co-main event. The two fighters met in a...
Read more
MMA

UFC 252 Results: Stipe Miocic Decisions Daniel Cormier

UFC 252 went down tonight (Sat. August 15, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have the results....
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 252

The final UFC 252 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
Bellator

Michael Chandler Excited At Thought Of Fighting Justin Gaethje

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler likes the idea of a showdown with Justin Gaethje. Chandler fought out of...
Read more
MMA

Here’s What Khabib Wants Conor McGregor To Do For UFC Rematch

Khabib Nurmagomedov has laid out a simple route for Conor McGregor to fight him again. Back in Oct. 2018,...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube