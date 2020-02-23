7 Takeaways From Wilder vs. Fury 2

7 Three times the charm?

Wilder’s corner threw in the towel and he wasn’t pleased that they did, even if it was the right call considering how the bout was going. With the first meeting a draw and the second to Fury, a third bout is certainly warranted. However when talking about heavyweight boxing, Anthony Joshua’s name will always come with a question mark when looking at future options.

If a trilogy does happen, fans should know in 30 days and Wilder has the clause to invoke a rematch, should he decide to do so. Outside of the thunderous right he hit Fury with in the first round, Wilder was losing on the scorecards and in the output department. While a trilogy would certainly have fans tuning in, there are other fights for both men to take rather than go straight to a trilogy fight.

What do you think will be the next big match in boxing?