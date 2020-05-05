A BMF Title Fight on Fight Island is a Possibility

Jorge Masvidal may be defending his BMF title on “Fight Island”, and that would probably be the most “MMA” thing to happen in a sport that has been battling uphill for acceptance since it began. The pandemic has changed everything that was planned, for everyone-everywhere and with trying to move forward the UFC seems to be willing to try anything to keep putting on shows. With the possibility of Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman being affected, a lot of ideas seem to be on the table.

That is what it seemed like when Dana White made an appearance on Menace and The Man. White commented on a lot of future plans during the pandemic, which includes “Fight Island”, which White says is for international fights. Conor McGregor, coming from Ireland falls in that category so when plans for potential fights for the BMF champion came up, one idea was a match between Masvidal and McGregor for the BMF title on “Fight Island. With a smile on his face, White said, “That’s a possibility too.”

When asked if that was the biggest fight he could make, White said he still believes McGregor in a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov is still the biggest fight to make in regards to matching McGregor with someone. “Conor and anybody is a massive fight,” White added even mentioning Tony Ferguson who is fighting this weekend at UFC 249.

The history between Nurmagomedov and McGregor exists to sell to fans, but in 2019 Masvidal has catapulted into one of the UFC’s biggest stars ever since the now infamous and fastest knock out in UFC history when he defeated Ben Askren at UFC 239. It is not just “Conor and anybody” that could be massive but Masvidal’s name on one side of the main event could be massive too.

Nothing is official and it is all speculation at this point but if “Fight Island” is going to be big, why not make it bigger?