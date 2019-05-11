A.J. McKee Appreciative Pat Curran Took Bellator 221 Fight

Undefeated prospect, A.J. McKee has been waiting for a tougher test for a while now and will get that at Bellator 221. McKee is set to take on former featherweight champion, Pat Curran. But, for the 24-year-old he is just glad some of Curran’s caliber took the fight.

“I feel like I’m just the new wave, the new generation of the sport,” McKee said at the recent Bellator 221 news conference (h/t MMA Junkie). “I’m looking forward to going out there and fighting Pat, you know? That’s the man that’s stepping in front of me. That’s the champion that’s stepping up to me. He’s the one with the accolades, he’s the true champ who stepped up. I appreciate Pat for the fight, thank Pat for taking the fight and I look forward to going in there and doing what I do best.”

With a win, McKee could very well be in title talks for his next fight. He would be 14-0 and with the rivalry between Patricio Freire and McKee it only is a matter of time that they finally fight.

“It’s just a matter of time,” McKee said. “I’m going to continue doing what I do best and that’s take one name out at a time and right now Pat Curran is on the list. Only reason why is that [featherweight champion] Patricio [Freire] won’t sign that contract. You got someone 13-0 in my division knocking people out left and right. That’s one fight, I’ve been calling his name since my first fight.”