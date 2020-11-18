A.J. McKee Plans To Make Darrion Caldwell Fight In Bellator 253 Main Event

A.J. McKee is planning on making Darrion Caldwell get into a fight in the main event of Bellator 253.

In the semifinals of the featherweight grand prix, McKee and Caldwell are set to battle on Thursday night in a very intriguing matchup. Leading into the fight, many pundits have said McKee’s path to victory is keeping it standing while Caldwell needs to get it to the mat. Yet, for the undefeated prospect, he says he might let the former bantamweight champion take him down so he can show off his jiu-jitsu.

“I’ll give you the takedown,” McKee told MMA Junkie. “Why? Because I’m confident in my jiu-jitsu, and I’m confident if I’m sitting on my back I’m going to slice your face open. I think he’s going to try to stay on his feet a little bit then, when he feels my power, he’s going to be like, ‘(Expletive), I need this takedown.’ Then when I stuff that takedown, that’s when panic mode starts to kick in. I’m going to make him fight. No one has made him fight. I’m going to stand right there and make him fight. There’s nowhere for you to run.”

Ultimately, A.J. McKee is extremely confident he will get his hand raised and do so by stoppage. He also expects to send Caldwell back down to bantamweight after he beats him.