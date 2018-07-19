A.J. McKee vs. Pat Curran headlining Bellator 205

There is more MMA on its way to Boise come September 21st via Bellator MMA, and it will be headlined by Pat Curran taking on undefeated A.J. McKee.

Pat Curran is a 10-year veteran of the sport holding a 23-7 record with victories over names the likes of Roger Huerta and, most recently, a three-fight win streak over John Teixeira, Georgi Karakhanyan, and Emmanuel Sanchez all by unanimous decision. Curran is former two-time Bellator featherweight champion and a winner of the Bellator Season 2 Lightweight Tournament. As the winner of the Bellator 2011 Summer Series Featherweight Tournament as well, Curran became the first fighter in the promotion to win tournaments in different weight classes.

A.J. McKee is a fighter who has never tasted defeat in his professional MMA career, currently holding a record of 11-0. Not only is McKee undefeated, but he holds the most consecutive wins in the history of the promotion, with all 11 victories taking place under the Bellator banner. Most recently, McKee has bested Blair Tugman, Brian Moore, and in April, he earned the decision victory over Justin Lawrence.

It was also announced by Bellator officials that Rafael Lovato Jr. will face John Salter in the co-main event:

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED! 🚨 Former two-time featherweight champion @PatCurranMMA returns to the cage to take on undefeated @AJMcKeeJr September 21st at @centurylinkboi in Boise! Ticket pre-sale starts Thursday at 10am MT! #Bellator205 pic.twitter.com/p3In4zL8jn — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) July 18, 2018

Bellator 205 comes to you from the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho on September 21st, airing live at 9PM Eastern on the Paramount Network.

Who do you think will get the win? McKee or Curran?