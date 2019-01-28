Aaron Pico Acknowledges Loss And Thanks Fans For Support

Aaron Pico suffered his second loss at Bellator 214. The 22-year-old was riding a four-fight win streak before he decided to go toe-to-toe with Henry Corrales in Bellator MMA’s first event of the year. The knock out he suffered was devastating in fashion and in Pico’s own opinion, reckless on his part. Picos’s fight with Corrales was the co-main event of Bellator 214 where Fedor Emelianenko also suffered a knock-out loss to Ryan Bader in the main event.

Pico commented on the loss at the post-fight press conference and on social media, admitting being a little overzealous on his part acknowledging the mistake and thanking fans, friends, and family for their support. Pico said the shot that dropped Corrales got him “excited for the finish.” He acknowledged that was a “rookie mistake”, and that he should have imposed his wrestling on Corrales when the fight was in his favor.

Pico was one of the first standout wrestling prospects the promotion pursued and put a lot of hype behind, which is still well deserved considering how he handles his fighting career. His first fight was against a seasoned opponent in Zach Freeman who submitted him in the first round of his debut fight in Madison Square Garden. Pico handled that loss like a professional and won his next four fights, he seems to want to learn from this loss as well which is all a young fighter can do.

Pico said of this most recent loss during the post-fight presser, “You got to put your suit on and go face the media, that’s just what you do.” Pico has a lot of tools coming into MMA, but with a 4-2 record he is still building himself as a complete fighter and at this point in his career, time is on his side.

