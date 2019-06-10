Aaron Pico Explains Camp Change To JacksonWink

Aaron Pico is one of the top prospects in MMA. The 22-year-old is coming off a knockout loss to Henry Corrales and knew he had to change something up. And, he did just that as he moved his camp from The Body Shop to JacksonWink MMA. Why he decided on a camp change was simple.

“Back home all my coaches were great and I still keep in contact with them. But, I really need to be in a place where I can learn how to fight and really put it together,” Pico said to BJPENN.com. “Not do so much traveling and just being in one location. I can’t express how good it feels to be [learning] under Greg Jackson. It blew my mind when I stepped in there and had a meeting with him. The way I look at fighting is completely different now, the way I watch film is completely different now. Being around those guys, that is what they think about day in and day out. It is simply learning how to fight and that is why I’m here.”

Not only is he learning how to put everything together, but he is also learning new strategies, that Pico says will make him a much better fighter.

“There is a lot of strategies that go into it now with Greg Jackson and Mike Winkeljohn. I’m really excited to show the world the real Aaron Pico,” Pico concluded.