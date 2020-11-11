Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Aaron Pico Says He’s ‘Very Happy That I Did Lose’ To Help Shape Career

By Cole Shelton
Aaron Pico
Image Credit: Aaron Pico Instagram

Aaron Pico is glad he lost early on in his career.

Pico was a hyped-up prospect and signed to Bellator before he even had a professional fight. However, in his debut, he suffered a shocking submission loss. He then rallied to win four fights in a row and was finally reaching his potential. Then, he suffered back-to-back KO losses to Henry Corrales and Adam Borics.

Due to the losses, Pico changed camps and went to JacksonWink so he is glad the losses happened so he can be with his new team.

“Hindsight is 2020, but I’m very happy that I did lose because I have the team that I have now,” Pico told MMA Junkie. “If I was to go back over and go outside the cage I would say to go to JacksonWink MMA, be with Greg (Jackson), coach (Brandon) Gibson and get started on the journey, (also) be with my manager Ali Abdelaziz.

“But like I said, it all happened and I’m very happy that it happened because I wouldn’t be with them. If I were 10-0 with 10 knockouts I wouldn’t be with the team I’m with now and I really love being with them not just inside the gym, I spend time outside and that’s the most important thing. I have a really good bond with them.”

Aaron Pico is set to return on Thursday night at Bellator 252.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
ViaMMAJunkie

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

Bellator

Bellator 252 Weigh-In Results: Featherweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals Set

The Bellator 252 weigh-ins were held earlier today. All fighters on the main card successfully made weight while three missed weight from...
Read more
UFC

Mike Winkeljohn Explains How Jon Jones Would Beat Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic

Mike Winekljohn is confident his pupil, Jon Jones would defeat Stipe Miocic. Jones has hinted at a move to...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Not Committed To Fighting At Light Heavyweight After Jan Blachowicz Bout

Israel Adesanya believes he is a natural middleweight. In early 2021, Adesanya will be moving up in weight to...
Read more
Bellator

Aaron Pico Says He’s ‘Very Happy That I Did Lose’ To Help Shape Career

Aaron Pico is glad he lost early on in his career. Pico was a hyped-up prospect and signed to...
Read more
Bellator

Vadim Nemkov’s First Bellator Title Defense Will Be Against Phil Davis, Not Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson will not be getting the first crack at new light heavyweight champion, Vadim Nemkov. Bellator president, Scott...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator Not Interested In Signing Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva recently dropped what likely is his final UFC fight to Uriah Hall and UFC President Dana White said he'd never...
Read more
UFC

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier Booked for UFC 257

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier is officially booked for UFC 257 on January 23. According to an MMA Fighting...
Read more
Interviews

Max Griffin Wants To Fight ‘Legend’ Carlos Condit After TKO Win Over Ramiz Brahimaj

Max Griffin is looking to fight a big name next time out. At UFC Vegas 13, Griffin entered the...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube