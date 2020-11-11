Aaron Pico Says He’s ‘Very Happy That I Did Lose’ To Help Shape Career

Aaron Pico is glad he lost early on in his career.

Pico was a hyped-up prospect and signed to Bellator before he even had a professional fight. However, in his debut, he suffered a shocking submission loss. He then rallied to win four fights in a row and was finally reaching his potential. Then, he suffered back-to-back KO losses to Henry Corrales and Adam Borics.

Due to the losses, Pico changed camps and went to JacksonWink so he is glad the losses happened so he can be with his new team.

“Hindsight is 2020, but I’m very happy that I did lose because I have the team that I have now,” Pico told MMA Junkie. “If I was to go back over and go outside the cage I would say to go to JacksonWink MMA, be with Greg (Jackson), coach (Brandon) Gibson and get started on the journey, (also) be with my manager Ali Abdelaziz.

“But like I said, it all happened and I’m very happy that it happened because I wouldn’t be with them. If I were 10-0 with 10 knockouts I wouldn’t be with the team I’m with now and I really love being with them not just inside the gym, I spend time outside and that’s the most important thing. I have a really good bond with them.”

Aaron Pico is set to return on Thursday night at Bellator 252.