Aaron Pico Seeks To Break Jon Jones’ Youngest Champion Record

Bellator MMA star Aaron Pico has his eyes on breaking Jon Jones' record of youngest champion in the history of the sport.

Bellator MMA featherweight Aaron Pico is still one of the most promising young prospects in the sport today. After dropping his mixed martial arts (MMA) debut in June of last year, Pico has won four-straight fights, finishing them all in the first round by way of knockout. The 22-year-old has been turning heads with his spectacular performances and is on pace to do some amazing things in the sport.

In fact, he already has one record in particular on his mind. Pico is currently slated to make his return to the cage this weekend (Sat. January 26, 2019) at Bellator 214. He will face Henry Corrales in the co-main event of the night. With a victory, Pico believes he could earn himself a shot at the World Title. If so, and he emerges successful, Pico could become the youngest champion in MMA history.

The record is currently held by UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who won the 205-pound strap at 23-years-old in 2011 (via MMA Mania):

“Absolutely. I like to have that pressure on me every fight. It just brings a different type of urgency, different type of focus. That’s why I’m so adamant about fighting tough guys.

“That’s just my mindset right now, I’m not worried about anything other than beating the best. I feel I get through this fight, I’m in a position to be the youngest world champion in history at 22 years old.”

