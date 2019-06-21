Aaron Pico Speaks Out On His Bellator 222 Loss

Aaron Pico has had some time to reflect on his most recent setback.

Last Friday night (June 14), Pico shared the cage with Adam Borics. The bout was featured on the preliminary portion of Bellator 222 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. While Pico had success with his takedowns in the opening frame, he ate a flying knee that shut his lights off in the second stanza.

Pico Speaks On His KO Loss To Borics

Taking to his Instagram account, Pico discussed the loss and made it clear that he plans to get back on track (via MMAFighting.com):

“I’ve been off my phone for a few days, but I just wanted to give you guys an update that everything is going well. Obviously, we hate to lose, it’s not a very good feeling, but we’re gonna get back to the drawing board, I gotta get back to Albuquerque, figure out with the coaches what I did wrong and bounce back. Right now, just enjoying life, riding my horse, out with the dogs, and just healing up.

“But I hope everybody has a great weekend. Again, thank you for the continued support, I really, really appreciate it. I have a lot of work to do. A lot, a lot of work, but that’s what makes it fun, makes it exciting, and makes it worth getting up in the morning and working to your ultimate goal, being world champion. We’ll get there. Thank you.”

Pico’s record now sits at 4-3. All three of his losses have been stoppages at the hands of Zach Freeman, Henry Corrales, and Borics. Before the loss to Corrales, Pico was on a four-fight winning streak and was starching his opponents in the first round.