Aaron Pico vs. Henry Corrales Booked For Bellator 214 On Jan. 26

Aaron Pico’s next bout has been determined and it’s a nice step up in competition.

Pico will do battle with Henry Corrales at Bellator 214. The action will take place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California on Jan. 26. The Los Angles Times reported the match-up.

Aaron Pico & Henry Corrales Talk Fighting In Hometown

Pico was born in Whittier, California as was Corrales. While both men should receive warm welcomes, there’s no denying that Pico’s popularity will likely garner a bigger ovation. Speaking to the LA Times, Pico talked about what fighting in his home state means to him:

“I can’t wait to get back in the cage and fight at home in front of all my friends and family in my hometown. I’m looking to challenge myself and progress as a fighter each and every time I get the opportunity to compete, and I know I’ve got a tough opponent in front of me on Jan. 26.”

Corrales is also happy to compete in his hometown, but it certainly isn’t unfamiliar territory:

“This will be my third straight year fighting at the Forum and I couldn’t be happier than to compete in this historic building.”

Bellator 214 will be headlined by the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals. Fedor Emelianenko and Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader will collide to determine who will be the new heavyweight champion. Bellator has been without a heavyweight champion since May 2016. The former champion, Vitaly Minakov, was stripped of the gold due to a lack of title defenses. He has since re-signed with the promotion.

Do you think Aaron Pico gets a featherweight title shot if he beats Henry Corrales, or is A.J. McKee next in line?