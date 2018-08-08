Aaron Pico vs. Leandro Higo set for Bellator 206

Bellator MMA prospect Aaron Pico is about to get a major step up competition next month at Bellator 206 when he squares off against Leandro Higo, who has 22 professional fights under his belt and an MMA record of 18-4.

Ultimate Fighter Brazil Season 4 alum Leandro “Pitbull” Higo will be looking to get to .500 in his Bellator run when he faces Pico, as following a loss to Darrion Caldwell at Bellator 195, his record in the promotion is 1-2. Let there be no doubt, though, that Higo brings a level of competition that 3-1 Aaron Pico is yet to even graze.

After hiccup in his Bellator debut, Pico has sense gone on to put together three straight first-round knockouts. The 2009 National Junior Golden Gloves champion has had no problem letting his hands fly, even though he is even more decorated as a freestyle wrestler, qualifying for the 2016 Olympic trials when he was only 19 years old. Pico’s knockouts have come at the expense of Justin Linn, Shane Krutchen, and Lee Morrison. Leandro Higo, however, has never been knocked out in his career, which adds another interesting layer to an already fascinating test for the hot upstart.

In addition to this bout, the main event for the card will be the much anticipated bout between Gegard Mousasi and reigning welterweight champion Rory MacDonald. The Welterweight World Grand Prix will also begin at this event when Douglas Lima faces Andrey Koreshkov in a trilogy bout between the two men, with each competitor owning a victory over the other. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson will also face Wanderlei Silva at the event to culminate the longstanding feud between the two legends.

Bellator 206 takes place September 29th, 2018 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. And will air exclusively on the DAZN streaming service.

Do you think this is too much too soon for Aaron Pico?