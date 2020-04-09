ABC Issues Statement, Agrees To Sanction UFC 249

The Association of Boxing Commission and Combative Sports has agreed to sanction UFC 249.

UFC 249’s location hasn’t been officially disclosed but a report claims that it’ll be held inside the Tachi Palace Casino Resort in California. UFC 249 had to undergo a location change due to the coronavirus pandemic. The promotion would be exempt from California’s stay-at-home order as their April 18 event will be on tribal land. They would also be free of adhering to the California State Athletic Commission.

ABC Agrees To List UFC 249 As Sanctioned Event

Many were wondering if UFC 249 would go on unsanctioned. The ABC initially said that if the event were to occur on tribal land, then it would indeed be unsanctioned. They are now singing a different tune in a statement released to MMAFighting.com.

“After speaking with UFC officials, the ABC board of directors determined this event could be listed as sanctioned,” ABC president Brian Dunn told MMA Fighting. “When the UFC does international events, they regulate themselves using Nevada Athletic Commission inspectors, and this event on sovereign land is no different.

“I was told that in addition to all usual medical testing requirements, they would screen everyone for COVID-19, have additional doctors and had made pre-arrangements with the nearest hospital to assure the immediate treatment of injured athletes.”

This means that wins and losses will indeed be officially recognized at the conclusion of UFC 249. There will be no punishments handed out to any fighter or official participating at the event.

UFC 249’s main event will feature an interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. The promotion is looking for a new co-main event as Rose Namajunas has been removed from her rematch with Jessica Andrade.

Stick with MMA News for more details on the UFC 249 card and live coverage if the event goes down as planned on April 18.