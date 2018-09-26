Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight Abdul Razak Alhassan has reportedly been indicted on a sexual assault charge.

The report comes from the Star-Telegram. Alhassan was a bouncer at the University Tavern in Forth Worth, Texas. Alhassan allegedly raped two intoxicated women back in March. He is accused of driving both women to one of the accuser’s home and performing the alleged crime. Alhassan was arrested in April and released on $20,000 bond.

The women went to John Peter Smith Hospital to undergo examinations for sexual assault. They then reported the incident on March 24 and 25. One of the women told investigators that she didn’t remember what took place on the night of the alleged assault. The other woman said she remembers being raped by Alhassan before he targeted the other woman, who is her friend.

Star-Telegram notes that in the affidavit, the older 22-year-old woman asked for entry into the bar as she was with her 20-year-old friend. Alhassan allegedly allowed both women in on the condition that the 22-year-old woman gave him her phone number. She agreed to do so. The 20-year-old claims she lost sight of her friend before finding her in a dark utility closet with Alhassan and the two appeared to be making out. Both women were said to be heavily intoxicated at this point.

The 20-year-old woman said that she remembers arriving at her home and Alhassan taking her friend into the bedroom. The younger woman then claims that when she thought Alhassan was gone, he shoved her face in the bed and began undressing and raping her. The defendant then began sexually assaulting her friend.

Later on, the younger woman woke up her mother and informed her that something was wrong with her friend. The mother then told police that she found a used condom on top of the 22-year-old’s purse. She placed it in a plastic zip bag and gave it to Forth Worth police.

MMA News will keep you updated on this story.