Abel Trujillo Sentenced In Sexual Exploitation Case

Former UFC Fighter Abel Trujillo pleaded guilty to charges of promoting obscenity back in March. He was arrested in July of 2019 on charges of felony sexual exploitation of a child and felony obscenity. On Monday, Trujillo was sentenced to 2 years of probation. 3 other felonies relating to the case were all dismissed.

The charges stem from inappropriate messages sent to a minor. Police in Colorado were notified in October of 2018 that a minor had been sent inappropriate messages via social media from someone later identified to be Trujillo. Reports state Trujillo sent the minor a friend request and she accepted it even though she did not know Trujillo. She would later say she accepted the request because Trujillo is a celebrity. Trujillo is then alleged to have sent nude photos to the minor along with several other messages over a period of many months.

When confronted by police, Trujillo is alleged to have admitted to the allegations.

Trujillo’s last pro MMA bout was December 16th, 2017. He dropped a fight to John Makdessi via decision. His fight before that he was submitted in the 3rd round by James Vick.