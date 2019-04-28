Highlights: Abraham Vaesau Mauls Justin Roswell At Bellator 220 For First Round Stoppage

Bellator 220 has been filled with great stoppages tonight (Sat. April 27, 2019) from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Welterweights Abraham Vaesau and Justin Roswell shared the cage on the preliminary card.

Vaesau was able to make quick work of Roswell in the first round. After the fight found its way to the ground, Vaesau escaped Roswell’s guard, and absolutely mauled him on the ground for the TKO win. Check out the finish below:

Abraham Vaesau gets the W tonight!



Don't miss our main card up next exclusively on @DAZN_USA and with @SkySports in the 🇬🇧. pic.twitter.com/MjL2swY2e1 — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) April 28, 2019

