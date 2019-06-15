Adam Borics Ices Aaron Pico With A Flying Knee At Bellator 222 (Video)

All was going well for Aaron Pico until he ate a flying knee from Adam Borics.

Pico and Borics did battle earlier tonight (June 14). The two met inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout was featured on the Bellator 222 prelims. In the end, Borics scored a comeback knockout victory.

Borics Sends Pico To Dream Street

Pico’s game plan was working. He utilized his grappling effectively to neutralize Borics. In the second stanza, Borics had enough and landed a devastating flying knee that ended Pico’s night. Peep the finish via the official Twitter account of DAZN: