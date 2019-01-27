Highlights: Adel Altamimi Pulls Off Quick Submission Win Over Brandon McMahon

Opening up the main card tonight (Sat. January 26, 2019) for Bellator 214 from Inglewood, California was a featherweight bout. Adel Altamimi pulled off a spectacular first-round submission win in his Bellator debut. Altamimi got into a grappling exchange with McMahon before sneaking in an armbar. The submission was deep, forcing McMahon no other option but to tap.

Check out the finish here:

With the victory, Altamimi promotes his record to 8-5. He recently had a five-fight win streak snapped in September of 2017. In his first fight in over a year, Altamimi got to make his Bellator debut on the main card of one of the biggest Bellator events of the year. He certainly seized the moment with his finish.