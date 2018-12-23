Adonis Stevenson Awakes From Medically-Induced Coma

Adonis Stevenson has awoken from his medically-induced coma.

Stevenson put the WBC light heavyweight title on the line against Oleksandr Gvozdyk on Dec. 1. After 10 rounds of close action, it was clear that Stevenson was fading. Gvozdyk ended up scoring a knockout victory. While things didn’t seem out of the ordinary when a fighter gets knocked out, Stevenson’s condition quickly deteriorated and he was sent to the hospital. Stevenson had to undergo neurosurgery and was placed in a medically-induced coma.

Adonis Stevenson Regains Consciousness

Stevenson’s promoter Yvon Michel recently said that Stevenson still required medical assistance to breathe and his condition had not improved. “Superman’s” partner Sisi God provided a new update to ensure fans that Stevenson is awake:

“Despite recent reports being leaked to media, I wanted to clarify that Adonis is awake. He is healing from his injury in the private company of his family and his dedicated medical team. Adonis is a world champion in the ring and is exhibiting that same grit, strength and determination in his recovery. Adonis and our family are so thankful to you all for your love and support and respectfully ask to continue to grant Adonis and our family privacy as he heals from this accident. With the holidays here, Adonis is spending time enjoying music and spending time with Adonia and his family and sends his love and appreciation to you all. While our Superman Adonis recovers, I’ll be stepping in to deal with all business related to Adonis as the Superwoman he always tells me I am. We are truly blessed by God and all of you for your support.”

MMA News wishes Adonis Stevenson a speedy recovery.