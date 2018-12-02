Former WBC Champion Adonis Stevenson Placed In Medically Induced Coma

Adonis Stevenson is in critical condition following a knockout loss to Oleksandr Gvozdyk in their WBC light heavyweight title bout last night (Dec. 1).

Stevenson and Gvozdyk had a close bout going into the 11th round, but the champion going into the bout was fading. Gvozdyk capitalized and teed off on his opponent as he was trapped against the ropes. Stevenson eventually went down and out.

Adonis Stevenson’s Health Status

Stevenson’s promoter Yvon Michel took to his Twitter account to reveal that Stevenson was in critical condition following the bout:

“News on the condition of Adonis. The family of Adonis and Yvon Michel are currently with Adonis Stevenson. They want to inform friends and supporters that Adonis is currently in critical condition in intensive care, at the hospital, following his fight against Oleksander Gvozdyk. They appreciate the concern and support of everyone. There will be no further comments at this time and they respectfully request your understanding in their desire to stay private.”

The Montreal Journal has revealed that Stevenson is in a medically induced coma. Stevenson’s fiance Simone God had the following to say (via BoxingScene.com):

“I don’t want to comment too much on it, but I’m at the hospital, trying to be next to him and to support him. He’s a champion, he’s a fighter, he’s going to fight this. We’re partners in life and we’re partners in business. He’s resting right now, showing good signs, and we’re hoping for the best. I have faith that he’s going to be okay. We have good people here, we have support, and we’re trying to keep it together for Adonis and to stay strong for our baby, Adonia. Adonis loves her very much, so he’s going to fight for her. We’re asking that everyone respect our privacy and that you keep us in your prayers. So we’ve got this.”

MMA News wishes Adonis Stevenson and his family all the best during this difficult time.