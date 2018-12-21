Adonis Stevenson Remains In Coma, Condition Hasn’t Improved

Former WBC light heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson is still in a medically-induced coma.

On Dec. 1, Stevenson put his WBC light heavyweight title on the line against Oleksandr Gvozdyk. “Superman” hadn’t been defeated since April 2010, but many had Gvozdyk as the favorite because Stevenson appeared to be slowing down at the age of 41. That assumption was correct as Gvozdyk won the fight via 11-round knockout. Stevenson was sent to the hospital after the fight and had to undergo neurosurgery.

Adonis Stevenson Update

Stevenson’s promoter Yvon Michel has been keeping fans posted on his fighter’s condition. While he had gone silent on the matter for a couple of weeks, he recently provided a new update. Michel said that Stevenson’s condition has not improved and he still needs a ventilator. Dr. Alexis Turgeon, an intensive care specialist, recently said that traumatic brain injuries such as the one Stevenson suffered typically result in lasting effects.

Here’s what Michel said to the public:

“He still needs mechanical assistance to breathe, and he has not regained consciousness. When we visit him, we cannot stay with him for long, and the doctors do not venture an opinion on what lies ahead.”

MMA News wishes Adonis Stevenson and his family all the best during this difficult time.