Oleksandr Gvozdyk Knocks Out Adonis Stevenson In 11th Round

UPDATE: We have a new WBC light heavyweight champion. Oleksandr Gvozdyk knocked out Adonis Stevenson in the 11th round to capture the gold.

ORIGINAL:

Adonis Stevenson vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk is set to go down tonight and we’ve got the live stream ready for you.

Before the big WBC heavyweight title clash between champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, Showtime Sports will be airing a free championship bout live. WBC light heavyweight champion Stevenson will defend his gold against Gvozdyk inside the Videotron Centre in Quebec, Canada.

Stevenson vs. Gvozdyk – What To Know

This will be Stevenson’s 10th WBC title defense. Since a TKO loss to Darnell Boone back in Aug. 2010, Stevenson has proven to be a world class light heavyweight. He’s gone 16-0-1 since the lone defeat of his professional boxing career.

The challenger, Gvozdyk has a record of 15-0. He captured the interim WBC light heavyweight championship back in March. He defeated Mehdi Amar via unanimous decision. It was just the third time in the pro career of Gvozdyk where he went the distance.

The last-minute odds show that the champion is an underdog. Gvozdyk is a -210 favorite, while Stevenson sits at +131 (via ProBoxingOdds.com). It’s possible that after Stevenson’s draw against Badou Jack and the fact that the champion is 41 years old, oddsmakers are shifting to the younger 31-year-old challenger.

The live stream is set to begin at 7:45 p.m. ET. Don’t miss a second of the action. You can watch the fight live in its entirety above. Stick with us throughout the night for live coverage of Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and the post-fight press conference.

