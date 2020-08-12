Adrian Yanez Starches Brady Huang On Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

Adrian Yanez made a statement on the 28th edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

Yanez shared the Octagon with Brady Huang inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout didn’t last a minute as Yanez pelted Huang with a combination. Referee Jason Herzog had seen enough and he called a halt to the bout 39 seconds in.

Peep Yanez’s quick finish courtesy of the official Twitter account of the UFC.

