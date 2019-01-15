Adrien Broner Not Taking Pacquiao Lightly

Adrien Broner knows to be in the ring with Manny Pacquiao on Saturday, January 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas is both a test of skill and an investment in his boxing career. The former four-division world champion is fully prepared for whatever version of Pacquiao shows up Saturday night but he will not take him lightly just because he is coming off a two-year hiatus.

On Monday, Broner hosted an open work out to take fans into fight week for the event and commented on the caliber of opponent Pacquiao presents while reflecting on how a win will affect his career. “I’ve been here before,” said Broner. “Even though I haven’t been in a fight of exactly this magnitude, I’m just treating it like any other fight. He’s another opponent.”

Broner has youth on his side, but when it comes to the sweet science of boxing that may turn into over-confidence when facing someone with Pacquiao’s experience. In boxing, there are stand out competitors that have shown age really is a number. Broner said, “A lot of people are saying that Pacquiao’s age will be a factor, but I’m not looking at it like that.” He brought up Floyd Mayweather’s ability to stay undefeated at an older age in boxing, not to mention a recent win over a 20-year-old Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year’s Eve.

“I’m just focused on being me. As long as I do what I have to do, I will be victorious.”- Adrien Broner

Broner fully believes a win over Pacquiao could put him in a position to “take over boxing.” He added, “There are a lot of great fighters in this sport, but they just don’t bring what I bring to the table. With a win like this, it would put me right where I was always meant to be.”

Do you think Broner will pick up the win this weekend?