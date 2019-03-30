After adding muscle, Desmond Green is ready to put lightweights on notice.



Desmond Green’s opponents have a history of coming in way over weight. Instead of getting mad, he is getting bigger and loving it.

Fighters missing weight is one of the hot button topics right now in the UFC. For fighters like Desmond Green, it has played a large role in his UFC career. Twice having opponents come in close to five pounds over weight. Green has worked on putting on muscle instead of worrying about what other fighters are doing.

“What I have done though, because I’m light at 155, I have put on about five or six more pounds of muscle. Your going to see it this camp and this fight. I chose the other road. I didn’t shy away from it. I just got bigger myself. I’ll continue to make the weight, but in the future if guys come in heavier, I’m bigger myself so I know I’ll be able to handle it.”

It’s worth noting that Green’s opponent Ross Pearson came in on weight, but it will be interesting to see how the addition of muscle affects Green.

With this being Green’s sixth UFC fight, he is ready to have a breakout year. Looking to be active and have his name in the upper echelon of the UFC’s lighweight division.

“I’m looking to get in four or five (fights) honestly. My plans for 2019 is to really make it my break out year. I’m fighting in March. They’ve got a card in May. May 18th in my hometown of Rochester. I’m really really gunning on getting that. Hopefully I can get on that. That will be two fights before half way through the year. Hopefully I can get another two or three in that second half of 2019. End somewhere in that top twenty. My goal is to shoot for that top twenty by the end of 2019.”

Listen to the complete interview to hear Green talk about now being a veteran in the UFC, his opponent Ross Pearson, and his love for the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Desmond Green fightts Ross Pearson at UFC on ESPN 2 LIVE on ESPN + from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Prelims start at 3:30 pm ET/ 2: 30 pm CT.