Tyson Fury Breaks Out Into Song Again After Draw

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury fought to a draw in their match at the Staples Center Saturday night. The judges scored it, 115-111 for Wilder, 114-112 for Fury and 113-113 in what is officially deemed a split-decision draw leaving the option open for a rematch. Both men thought they won the fight with Fury feeling he won more rounds and Wilder believing the final knockdown in round 12 tipped the scales in his favor.

The in ring, post-bout interviews had both men give each other praise and both men give their reasons as to why they believe they won the fight. “I think with the two knockdowns I definitely won the fight,” said Wilder, and added, “We poured our hearts out tonight. We’re both warriors, but with those two drops I think I won the fight.”

Fury coming from England feels he won despite the two knockdowns. “We’re on away soil, I got knocked down twice, but I still believe I won that fight, “said Fury believing his early control of the match should have tipped the scales in his favor.

However, in the post-event press conference Fury said there were “no losers” in Los Angeles Saturday night and that the “fans were real winners”, after the event. Fury known for breaking out into song during press events proceeded to do so when addressing Gareth Davies of The Telegraph. First, he sang, John Mellencamp’s “Jack and Diane, “singing the words “life goes on”, then rallied his camp and some of the press to sing along to Don McLean’s “American Pie.”

However, the decision came to be, with a rematch clause in place both men seem ready to do it again. When asked, they both were on board with a rematch, Wilder said, “I would love for it to be my next fight.” Fury agreed adding, “We are two great champions. Me and this man are the two best heavyweights on the planet.”

Would you like to see these two heavyweights go at it again?