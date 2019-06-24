After Renato Moicano Win, ‘The Korean Zombie’ Wants Top-Four Opponent

Chan Sung Jung, AKA, Korean Zombie did what he came to do at UFC Greenville. There, he TKO’d Renato Moicano in just 58 seconds after connecting with a hard right that dropped the Brazilian. Jung then finished him off via ground and pound to get back into the win column.

After the win over the fifth-ranked featherweight, Korean Zombie is looking to fight a top-four opponent next.

“I definitely forgot about that,” Jung said on the ESPN+ post-fight show, speaking through his translator Eddie Cha (via MMA Junkie). “But as a fighter, it definitely helps when you’re on a winning streak, as opposed to a losing streak.”

The featherweight division is becoming stacked with Max Holloway as champion and a bevy of contenders like Alex Volkanovski, Frankie Edgar, Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega, and Zabit Magomedsharipov, and now Jung. And, Korean Zombie is eyeing a top-ranked opponent where with a win, he would be fighting for the title.

“Probably 4, 3, 2 and 1,” Cha said of potential opponents. “We talked about it, but we don’t want to look ahead. I think anybody higher-ranked than he is, we’re one step closer to that goal.”

Whether or not the UFC books him in a top contender fight is unknown.