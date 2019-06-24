After Renato Moicano Win, ‘The Korean Zombie’ Wants Top-Four Opponent

Chan Sung Jung
Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas of USA TODAY Sports

Chan Sung Jung, AKA, Korean Zombie did what he came to do at UFC Greenville. There, he TKO’d Renato Moicano in just 58 seconds after connecting with a hard right that dropped the Brazilian. Jung then finished him off via ground and pound to get back into the win column.

After the win over the fifth-ranked featherweight, Korean Zombie is looking to fight a top-four opponent next.

“I definitely forgot about that,” Jung said on the ESPN+ post-fight show, speaking through his translator Eddie Cha (via MMA Junkie). “But as a fighter, it definitely helps when you’re on a winning streak, as opposed to a losing streak.”

The featherweight division is becoming stacked with Max Holloway as champion and a bevy of contenders like Alex Volkanovski, Frankie Edgar, Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega, and Zabit Magomedsharipov, and now Jung. And, Korean Zombie is eyeing a top-ranked opponent where with a win, he would be fighting for the title.

“Probably 4, 3, 2 and 1,” Cha said of potential opponents. “We talked about it, but we don’t want to look ahead. I think anybody higher-ranked than he is, we’re one step closer to that goal.”

Whether or not the UFC books him in a top contender fight is unknown.

