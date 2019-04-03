After run on NBC’s Titan Games, Derik Scott looks to move to 2-0 in MMA

Derik Scott happily embraced the role as underdog during his stint on NBC’s Titan Games. Making it all the way to the finals, ultimately finishing second.

Derik Scott has been competing at the highest of levels throughout his life. A national champion, a lawyer, national champion diver, and as of February a runner-up on the first season of NBC’s hit show ‘The Titan Games’. With the show now over, Scott is excited to get back into MMA.

“I’m excited to get back in the cage. I literally never stop training. For me it’s that ready every second mentality. I’m just ready to go again. When you train as much as I do, not just in the MMA world but strength and conditioning, mental skills, everything. Your doing it all the time, you kinda wanna show that off and I’m excited to do that.”

Scott is preparing for this fight in California. A bit different from what he is use to at home in St. Louis, but California has some of the best gyms in the U.S. Maximizing the opportunity with new coaches, Scott takes a bit of everyone’s knowledge with him when creating his own style.

“For me, because I have such a non traditional background, I kinda take that Bruce Lee approach to fighting. I try to learn from everyone. I incorporate what works for me. I kinda get rid of what doesn’t work. Then I try to implement what is kind of fundamentally myself. For me standing in a traditional stance doesn’t make sense because you are susceptible to being hit a little bit more. For me I switch back and forth. I do a lot of non traditional stuff. I just kinda try and let my athleticism and intuition take over.”

Derik Scott fights at Shamrock FC 318 on Friday, May 10, 2019, live from the River City Casino in St. Louis, Missouri.