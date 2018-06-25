After Son’s Hospitalization, Ray Borg No Longer Hates Conor McGregor

UFC flyweight Ray Borg no longer has any hatred towards Conor McGregor.

Borg was previously scheduled to face Brandon Moreno at UFC 223 in Brooklyn several months ago. Instead, McGregor attacked a fighter bus Borg was on by throwing a dolly through a window. The Irishman was attempting to lure out Khabib Nurmagomedov for threatening his friend and training partner earlier that week.

As a result of the broken window, Borg suffered an injury to his eye that forced the fight to be called off. Shortly after that Borg experienced yet another hurdle – this one profoundly larger.

Borg’s newborn son, Anthony Borg, was born three weeks premature on March 27th. He was subsequently diagnosed with hydrocephalus and spent 60 days in the hospital. Young Anthony is said to be steadily improving. Borg was finally able to bring his son home on Father’s Day.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Borg says he has learned there’s not a lot of room for hate in his life after what he has experienced with his son:

“After having a kid and watching him go through what he had to go through, I learned that there’s not a whole lot of room for hate,” he said. “Everything that happened with me and Conor, I don’t hate the dude no more.

“I have a certain feeling toward people who have healthy kids. I value that, so it actually makes me really happy that Conor has his boy and shows him off on social media. What we went through, I wouldn’t wish it on anybody, so it’s nice to see people enjoy their kids.”

