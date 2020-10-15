After Viral KO, Joaquin Buckley Gets Quick Turnaround To Battle Undefeated Prospect At UFC 255

Joaquin Buckley is getting a quick turnaround following his viral KO over Impa Kasanganay last Saturday.

Buckley threw a kick which Kasanganay caught and he then jumped off and spun and landed the other leg straight to the face to KO Kasanganay. Immediately, it left many speechless and it is considered one the best KO’s in MMA history. The knockout has also broken video records.

With Buckley being the talk of the town, the UFC has booked him to make a quick turnaround on Nov. 21 at UFC 255 against an undefeated prospect, Jordan Wright, according to ESPN.

Joaquin Buckley is currently 11-3 as a pro and 1-1 in the UFC. The 26-year-old stepped up on short notice against Kevin Holland and suffered a brutal knockout loss in August. Yet, after the KO win, he has all the hype behind him and people will be looking for him to do something spectacular again.

Jordan Wright, meanwhile, is a perfect 11-0 in the UFC but he did lose to Anthony Hernandez on the Contender Series but it was overturned to a no-contest due to Hernandez testing positive for marijuana. Out of his 11 wins, Wright has finished 10 in the first with the other coming in the second. In his lone UFC appearance, he fought up a weight class and beat Ike Villaneuva by doctor stoppage.