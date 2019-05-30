After Win Over Sage Northcutt, Cosmo Alexandre Wants Vitor Belfort Next

Cosmo Alexandre is coming off of a 29-second knockout win over Sage Northcutt, in the former UFC fighter’s ONE Championship debut. For Alexandre, it was a huge win for his career and building his confidence.

“I was ready for a war,” Alexandre said to BJPENN.com. “I trained so hard for this fight. But we never know what can happen. As athletes, we train for every situation. I caught him with a good, clean punch and that was it.

“I thought he would try to stand for few seconds and then try to take me down, but he had no time to do this,” he continued. “The fight was so short, he couldn’t get going.”

Now after the win, the kickboxer knows exactly who he wants next. That is former UFC fighter and recent ONE Championship signee, Vitor Belfort.

“I’m not interested in the belt right now,” he said. “Right now I want the big fights. I would love to welcome Vitor Belfort in his ONE Championship debut also. I have three more fights in my contract and I want big fights, big challenges.

“I just want to make big fights now. I already have seven world titles, I already fought all the big names in Muay Thai and kickboxing. So for now, I just want the big names, and to make big money.

“I can fight mixed martial arts, Muay Thai or Kickboxing. I can do it all, and I bring everything I have in the ring or cage. I am waiting just for the call.”

Belfort hasn’t fought since UFC 224 where he was knocked out by Lyoto Machida.