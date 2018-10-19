Aiden Lee Aims To Make A Statement At Cage Warriors 98

Cage Warriors 98 takes place on the 20th October at the Genting Arena in Birmingham and it promises to be a night of exceptional fights.

The City of Birmingham is currently a hotbed of UK MMA, with the region consistently producing a large amount of high quality mixed martial arts talent. Team Renegade is situated in Kings Heath, Birmingham and it is home to some of the best fighters in Europe, if not the world. Team Renegade was established in 2013 and they have helped produce UFC fighters Tom Breese and Leon Edwards, and Fabian Edwards who recently signed with Bellator MMA. Due to the success of Birmingham based fighters, there has been much talk around the idea of bringing the UFC to Birmingham. This would certainly be huge for the city and the buzz around Cage Warriors 98 shows that there is a huge demand for it.

Team Renegade continue to produce MMA talent and one of their brightest stars will be competing at Cage Warriors 98.

Birmingham’s own and Team Renegade fighter, Aiden Lee will be competing in the co-main event of the evening, and he is looking to take one step closer to getting his hands on Cage Warriors gold. He will be facing Paull McBain in the Cage Warriors Featherweight Title Tournament Semi-Final. Aiden Lee is an incredibly talented fighter who has a 50% submission rate in his 6 MMA victories. Going into the biggest fight of his MMA career, Aiden Lee believes that he has the required skillset to dispatch of Paull McBain and earn himself a Cage Warriors title shot.

“McBain is a tough lad, but he’s nothing that I haven’t come up against before. I think he’s going to try and dictate the pace, he’s quite tall and long, but it’s about the skills at the end of the day and what you’re doing every day in the gym.”

The main goal for a high percentage of MMA fighters is to one day have the opportunity to compete in the UFC. Aiden Lee believes that he is at the required level to fight for the worlds biggest MMA promotion.

“I know that what I am doing every day in the gym is high level. I believe that I am at that UFC level now and I believe that’s going to show in my fights and in my performances.”

Due to the huge success that Aiden Lee has recently had implementing his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu techniques to leave his opponents defenceless, many now see him as a submission based fighter, but Lee wants to remind his fans that he has many techniques at his disposal.

“Cage Warriors are promoting me as a submission fighter which is funny because, in my earlier pro fights, it was my striking that people were worried about, so I feel confident right now. I’m dangerous in every area. I feel like people don’t know where to fight me.”

The tournament format has made a recent comeback to the sport of MMA, with Bellator helping push this movement with their Heavyweight Grand Prix. Aiden Lee is excited to have the opportunity to be a part of this. He aims to win the Cage Warriors Featherweight Tournament and achieve his main goal for 2018 of claiming Cage Warriors gold.

“The tournaments important to me. It was one of my goals at the start of the year to win the featherweight belt and I will be doing that in December when I get to the final after beating McBain.”

The City of Birmingham is currently making waves within the sport of MMA, and Aiden Lee aims to make these waves even greater by making a huge statement when he takes on Paull McBain at Cage Warriors 98.

The main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and UFC Fight Pass from 9 pm BST (4 pm ET), and the pro prelims will be LIVE and FREE worldwide on the Cage Warriors Facebook page from 6:45 pm BST (1:45 pm ET)