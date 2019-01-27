Highlights: AJ Agazarm Drops MMA Debut To Jesse Roberts

It’s safe to say that AJ Agazarm’s professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut didn’t go according to plan. The former Division I collegiate wrestler and jiu-jitsu medalist faced Jesse Roberts, another fellow rookie, in his Bellator debut. Unfortunately for Agazarm, he was bested on the judges’ scorecards. In what was a pretty uneventful fight, for the most part, Roberts won a split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

While there aren’t many highlights to talk about, you can check out some clips from the bout below:

"Ain't gonna' get it!" @TheFloridaBoy vs. Jesse Roberts is chess – not checkers! 👊👊 Check out the rest of the prelims live on our app here: https://t.co/Y4hYPM3sjN.#Bellator214 pic.twitter.com/kXgtYLzcm3 — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) January 27, 2019

This is just one fight in what promises to be an exciting MMA career for Agazarm. With more time to develop in the sport, Agazarm could go on to be one of MMA’s hottest young stars.