AJ McKee Receives New Opponent At Bellator 205

AJ McKee has received a new opponent and as a result, Bellator 205 has a new main event.

MMAjunkie was the first to report that McKee would now be taking on John Teixeira in a featherweight bout that will serve as the headliner. It was recently revealed that former champ Pat Curran was forced to withdraw from the fight due to injury.

McKee enters this fight on an 11 fight winning streak as he is coming off a unanimous-decision win over Justin Lawrence at Bellator 197 in April.

On the flip side, Teixeira is looking to get back to his winning ways coming into this fight as he is on a two-fight losing skid including losses to Curran and Daniel Weichel. Before the recent downslide, he was on a 10-fight winning streak.

Rafael Lovato Jr. vs. John Salter in a middleweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out this four bout main card is Patricky Freire vs. Roger Huerta in a lightweight bout and Veta Arteaga vs. Denise Kielholtz in a women’s flyweight bout.

Bellator 205 is set to take place on Friday, September 21, 2018 at the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

The Card

Main card (9 p.m. ET, Paramount)

Featherweight Bout: AJ McKee vs. John Teixeira

Middleweight Bout: Rafael Lovato Jr. vs. John Salter

Lightweight Bout: Patricky Freire vs. Roger Huerta

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Veta Arteaga vs. Denise Kielholtz

Preliminary card (7 p.m. ET, Online)

Andrew Cruz vs. Nathan Stolen

Kyle Frost vs. David Rangel

Joe Aguirre vs. Stephen Stirewalt

Justin Hugo vs. Vince Morales

What are your thoughts on this fight? Sound off in the comment section.