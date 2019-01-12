Al Iaquinta: I Think Conor McGregor’s A Little Out Of Control

Al Iaquinta believes Conor McGregor has taken things a bit too far.

McGregor has been regarded as the most polarizing figure in mixed martial arts. His brash personality helped skyrocket his popularity beyond the world of MMA. Even with his submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor has been the center of attention. He’s met Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, stole the show at a Migos concert, and has been touring around the world to promote his Proper 12 Irish Whiskey.

Al Iaquinta Feels Conor McGregor Is Overbearing

While McGregor has had massive success, some feel it has gotten to his head. The UFC 223 bus incident certainly crosses the minds of many. During a recent appearance on MMAJunkie Radio, Iaquinta explained why he feels McGregor has gotten out of hand:

“I was a big fan, but I think he’s getting a little out of control now. I thought he was the guy that would kind of do what he did but stay true to the martial arts. It seemed like, in the beginning, he was really kind of like the martial way, do the right thing, respect your fellow competitors, ‘we’re all in this’ kind of thing. His goal set out to be the best, and now that he is the best and he’s got a lot of money. I just think he’s a little out of control. It definitely draws people in. But I think sometimes it goes a little too far. You can be a good entertainer without … it was a little overboard. Someone could’ve seriously got injured, somebody that had nothing to do with anything. There was people on that bus, UFC employees, freaking bus drive who probably doesn’t know what the hell is going on.”

Do you think Conor McGregor’s downfall will happen sooner than later or will his stock be intact?