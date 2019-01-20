Al Iaquinta Runs Down How A Fight With Conor McGregor Would Go

Al Iaquinta wants a bout with Conor McGregor and believes the “Notorious” one would be in for a rude awakening if it comes to fruition.

Iaquinta is the fourth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight. He earned his spot after defeating Kevin Lee in their rematch last month. “Raging” has been calling for a bout with McGregor since and has been saying that the former two-division champion doesn’t deserve an immediate rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Iaquinta Breaks Down How A Bout With McGregor Goes

Iaquinta spoke to reporters backstage at UFC on ESPN+ 1 during a media scrum. He made it clear that he feels he can break McGregor if they share the Octagon (via MMAJunkie.com):

“You’re going to see that switch in his face when he realizes he’s in there with a bad (expletive), and somebody that he’s going to have to kill to get out of there. And I don’t think (McGregor) is willing to die. He’s got a lot of money. He’s got a lot of other things going on. And to put it all on the line in the cage when you got all that stuff? I look up to him. I look up to him for what he’s done, but I’ve got something that he doesn’t have and no money can buy that. He’ll never have it, and I hope I get that fight because I know what I can do against an opponent like that.”

McGregor awaits a punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his role in the post-UFC 229 brawl. The “Notorious” one responded to Donald Cerrone’s call-out and said he’d be down to fight “Cowboy.”

Do you think Al Iaquinta will ever get a fight with Conor McGregor?