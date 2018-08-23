Al Iaquinta Doesn’t Regret Pulling Out of Justin Gaethje Fight

Al Iaquinta doesn’t regret deciding not to fight Justin Gaethje this Saturday night (Aug. 25).

Iaquinta was initially set to go one-on-one with “The Highlight” in the main event of UFC Lincoln. “Raging” pulled out of the bout due to nagging injuries. Iaquinta felt the fight didn’t make sense as he injured his shoulder against Khabib Nurmagomedov back in April and Gaethje suffered back-to-back finishes in December and April.

Iaquinta recently told MMAFighting.com that the benefits of not fighting this month far outweigh the cons:

“The rest of the fighters, they all would have taken the fight, you know what I mean? They all would have taken it and they would have had to push through the injury. I was like, you know what? F*ck this. I’m gonna make just as much money walking around, meeting people selling real estate. I’m making great connections with people like me — my kind of people. It’s a beautiful thing. So, my friends are buying houses. It’s just so much better. I had such a great time. The last two months of my life were just so much better. So much more stress free. And I made just as much money. Could I have fought Gaethje and got something? It really doesn’t matter. Shots come and go. It’s not even about winning and losing. I don’t know. The more I think about it, the more frustrated I get.”

Taking Iaquinta’s place at UFC Lincoln will be James Vick. The action goes down inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Lincoln. Be sure to join us for live weigh-in results tomorrow.

