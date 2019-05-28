Al Iaquinta: Donald Cerrone ‘Beat The Sh*t Out Of Me’

In no uncertain terms, Al Iaquinta says he took a whooping at the hands and feet of Donald Cerrone.

Earlier this month, Iaquinta and Cerrone headlined UFC Ottawa. It was a pivotal bout in the lightweight division, with the winner likely getting a major bout with title implications. Cerrone won the bout via unanimous decision and he’ll go on to meet Tony Ferguson at UFC 238 on June 8.

Iaquinta Gets Brutally Honest On Performance Against Cerrone

Iaquinta appeared on today’s (May 28) edition of ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. During his appearance, Iaquinta gave himself some tough love (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He hit me with a stiff jab that I don’t know if it broke my nose, it cut my nose open. He hit me with a bunch of shots so it could have been any one. He did cut me open; that could’ve been the one. I think it was somewhere in the third round where he caught me in the eye, the third or the fourth round. It definitely affected my vision, and it definitely was something tough to fight through. But it is what it is. I train to be in those situations. I had every opportunity to win the fight, and I should’ve, but I didn’t. He beat the (expletive) out of me the way a veteran gets it done. He’s good, man. He’s good.”

Iaquinta also noted that he plans to fight again before 2019 reaches its end. When Helwani mentioned the possibility of fighting inside Madison Square Garden, Iaquinta was open to the idea.