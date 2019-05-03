Al Iaquinta On Justin Gaethje: ‘I’m Definitely Not Scared Of Anybody’

Al Iaquinta wants to dismiss the notion that he’s trying to avoid a fight with Justin Gaethje.

Iaquinta is set to clash with Donald Cerrone tomorrow night (May 4). Both men hit their target weight earlier today, making their lightweight tilt official. While Gaethje had been clamoring for a bout with Iaquinta, “Raging” has expressed disinterest.

Iaquinta Says He Doesn’t Fear Gaethje

Speaking to reporters ahead of UFC Ottawa, Iaquinta said he isn’t afraid to share the Octagon with Gaethje (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m definitely not scared of anybody. I’m more scared of not fighting for my worth, like some of these guys are doing, I’m scared of not managing myself the right way, but definitely not scared of fighting anybody.”

He went on to say that Gaethje wasn’t as technical in his bout with Edson Barboza as people think:

“He poked (Edson) Barboza in the eye (at UFC on ESPN 2 in March), no one ever said anything about that. He poked him right in the eye, he thinks – put a technical battle – he better come crazy. This technical stuff, he’ll be just technical enough to get his ass kicked, for sure.”

Do you think we’ll eventually get to see Al Iaquinta vs. Justin Gaethje?